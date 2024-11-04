New on Xbox Game Pass on console, cloud and PC in November 2024 [Wave 1]

Xbox has revealed November’s first batch of new Xbox Game Pass titles.

Highlights include the acclaimed indie title Harold Halibut and Goat Simulator Remastered.

Botany Manor (Cloud, Console, and PC) — now available with Game Pass Standard

StarCraft: Remastered (PC) — November 5th with Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

StarCraft II: Campaign Collection (PC) — November 5th with Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Metal Slug Tactics (Cloud, Console, and PC) — November 5th with Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass [day one]

Go Mecha Ball (Console) — November 6th with Game Pass Standard

Harold Halibut (Xbox Series X/S) — November 6th with Game Pass Standard

The Rewinder (Console) — November 6th with Game Pass Standard

Turnip Boy Robs a Bank (Console) — November 6th with Game Pass Standard

Goat Simulator Remastered (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X/S) — November 7th with Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass [day one]

On top of that, Xbox has reiterated that Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 will hit Game Pass on day one on November 19th.

Meanwhile, here’s what’s leaving Game Pass on November 15th:

Dicey Dungeons (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Dungeons 4 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Goat Simulator (PC)

Like a Dragon: Ishin! (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Like a Dragon: The Man Who Erased His Name (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Persona 5 Tactica (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Somerville (Cloud, Console, and PC)

As always, Game Pass members can buy any game in the catalogue with an exclusive 20 percent discount to keep playing even after they’re removed from the service.

A standard Xbox Game Pass subscription for PC costs $14.99/month, while Game Pass Ultimate — which includes Game Pass for both Console and PC, online play, EA Play, and Xbox Cloud Gaming — is priced at $22.99/month. Meanwhile, Game Pass Core is priced at $11.99/month but only includes access to online multiplayer and around 25 games, not the full Game Pass catalogue. Finally, Game Pass Standard, which is priced at $16.99/month, offers hundreds of games (but not day one titles) and online multiplayer.

All of these subscriptions can be viewed on Xbox’s website.

Image credit: Coffee Stain Publishing