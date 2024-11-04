New Google Photos update adds new notification section

Google is tweaking how the Google Photos app works by replacing the sharing icon in the top right corner with a notification bell it’s calling ‘Updates.’

Clicking on this icon brings you to a new section of the app that shows off updates to items you’ve shared via the app or that people have shared with you. If someone comments on your photos or albums, you’ll also see this here.

The update is rolling out now, but I only have it on my OnePlus Open. My iPhone 16 Pro is still on the old update with the people icon. Clicking on this button brings up options to create a shared album or share an existing album or conversations you might be having with someone about an album.

Overall, I’m sure this update will help some people. I think new parents who want to share photos with grandparents and family members will get a lot out of it, but for people who don’t use shared albums, I don’t expect them to use this button.

Source: 9to5Google