How to watch the 2024 U.S. presidential election in Canada

At long last, the day is finally upon us.

On Tuesday, November 5th, Americans will head to the polls to determine the next U.S. president. The two major candidates are sitting vice president Kamala Harris for the Democrats and former U.S. president Donald Trump for the Republicans.

Given the politically divisive climate, there’s a particular level of interest in this year’s election, and not just within the U.S. Of course, Canada being a neighbour and close ally to America means the results of the election are especially relevant to us. Thankfully, there are many ways Canadians can tune into the election.

CBC

First, there’s CBC. As always, Canada’s big public broadcaster will have a slew of related programming and coverage leading up to and during the election.

Starting at 6am ET on Tuesday, America Votes: Morning Live with Heather Hiscox will kick off and provide full-day coverage. This leads into America Votes: Power & Politics with David Cochrane, which will begin live from Washington, D.C., at 5pm ET. Then, at 8pm ET, chief correspondent Adrienne Arsenault and The National senior host Ian Hanomansing, senior Washington correspondent Paul Hunter, and chief political correspondent Rosemary Barton will provide live analysis from the battleground states and headquarters of both main presidential candidates.

You’ll be able to tune in on CBC’s cable networks, cbcnews.ca, CBC Gem and on the CBC News app on Android and iOS.

City

Starting at 8pm ET, Cynthia Mulligan will host live coverage on CityNews 24/7, featuring CityNews reporters Caryn Ceolin and Mark McAllister in Washington, D.C., and input on the Canadian angle from Glen McGregor in Ottawa. In Toronto, viewing parties will chat live with their Washington and CNN correspondents throughout the night.

CityNews 24/7 live is available on CityNews.ca, Citytv, and Amazon Prime. City also will offer live coverage on 680 News Radio.

CTV

CTV’s election coverage will begin in full at 5pm ET. First, National News and CTV News Channel will feature Washington bureau chief Joy Malbon with the Harris campaign in Washington, D.C. and CTV News correspondent Genevieve Beauchemin with the Trump campaign in West Palm Beach, Florida. Omar Sachedina, chief news anchor and senior editor of CTV National News, CTV Your Morning anchor Anne-Marie Mediwake and CTV News chief political correspondent Vassy Kapelos will also offer coverage from Washington.

That will all be on CTV’s cable networks, but there are digital options as well. For one, its dedicated America Votes landing page will feature headlines, live results and analysis. On top of that, CTV will offer an interactive map featuring live election results here.

Global

Global National anchor Dawna Friesen will host Global News: America Votes from Washington, D.C., which will be available on Global TV and livestreamed to GlobalNews.ca, YouTube, the Global TV app on Android and iOS, Pluto TV and Prime. This will begin at 9pm ET.

Global’s Washington bureau team, Jackson Proskow and Reggie Cecchini, will join Friesen in the U.S. capital. Meanwhile, Eric Sorensen and Mercedes Stephenson will be in the Global studio to provide analysis throughout the evening.

Finally, GlobalNews.ca will also provide live, real-time election results.

Elsewhere

For non-Canadian outlets, the likes of ABC News, CNN, PBS News Hour and The Washington Post are just some of many options. Of course, social media platforms like X (Twitter) will also have all kinds of posts about the live developments as they happen. And it’s even worth noting that some Canadians are planning to head to bars to watch live, so you can always check with your local watering hole.

Image credit: The White House