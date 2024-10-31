fbpx
Business

AGO cybersecurity incident may have impacted customer emails

The art museum says the vast majority of customer data and credit card info wasn't impacted

Jonathan Lamont
Oct 31, 20243:38 PM EDT 0 comments
The Art Gallery of Ontario.

The Art Gallery of Ontario (AGO) reported it experienced a cybersecurity incident last month.

Per CTV News, the AGO emailed customers on Wednesday to warn that customer email addresses may have been affected. The art museum said an unauthorized third party accessed its internal shared server between September 9th and 18th.

The third party may have accessed files saved to the server within the past 12 months during that time. The AGO said that security specialists are investigating.

An AGO spokesperson confirmed the incident to CTV News and said it did not impact the vast majority of customer data and credit card information.

“We want to stress that there is no evidence at this time that any of the information impacted has been misused. However, out of an abundance of caution, we are notifying you,” the AGO said in an email to customers.

The museum said it’s taking steps to strengthen its systems, including adding additional authentication and other safety measures.

Header image credit: Shutterstock.

Source: CTV News

