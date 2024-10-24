The web version of Google Calendar is finally getting dark mode

Announced in a Workspace Update on Wednesday, Google has confirmed that dark mode is coming to the web version of Google Calendar.

Though users have been able to enable dark mode on the mobile versions of the app or through third-party extensions, this is the first time that the eye-saving feature will be officially available in web browsers. The update also comes alongside a number of other visual and user-experience changes.

The most noticeable visual change comes in the form of Google’s updated typography, which they describe as “custom-designed and highly legible.” Smaller tweaks, such as new icons, can also be found in the top and sidebars. Power users will likely pick up on a number of other changes such as revised buttons and pop-up windows.

And though you can’t roll back the entire visual refresh, if you’d like to turn off dark mode, Google is offering a toggle for users to select between light mode, dark mode or device default options.

The company also noted that the update “may impact the experience of installed Chrome extensions that are active when using Google Calendar.” Any fellow Dark Reader users should probably turn that off to avoid any visual bugs.

The update is expected to roll out to all users over the next two weeks.