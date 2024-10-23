Apple is working on a game-focused App Store companion: report

Apple is developing a new marketplace that would be focused entirely on games, according to a report from 9to5Mac.

Per the publication, this unnamed storefront would be adjacent to the App Store but combine functionality from both that and Game Center. However, it’s not expected to replace the Game Center, but merely integrate that profile — which offers friends lists, game achievements and more — into this new storefront.

According to 9to5Mac‘s sources, this app will have multiple tabs for the user’s games, friends, editorial content and game suggestions and more. Games from both the App Store and Apple Arcade are set to be featured in the new marketplace.

But perhaps most notable of all is that Apple is reportedly experimenting with integrating FaceTime and iMessage into the app. Presumably, this would be to allow users to communicate in real-time if they’re playing an Apple game, especially if it’s a multiplayer one. Apple is also said to be looking into allowing developers to provide mini-games based on App Clips.

However, it’s unclear when Apple might debut this new gaming store, with 9t05Mac only floating the possibility that it may come in either a future iOS 18 update or as part of iOS 19.

In any event, it’s interesting to think of Apple potentially expanding its footprint in the gaming space. For years, the App Store has been a booming market for mobile games, and the company’s Netflix-esque Apple Arcade service offers over two hundred games with a single $8.99/month subscription.

In recent months, the company has also emphasized console-quality gaming experiences like Resident Evil 4 (2023) and Death Stranding on its latest iPhone and iPad models thanks to their beefier chips. That said, these AAA game ports have reportedly sold poorly on Apple devices, and we haven’t since heard of similar big titles that are coming to iPhone and iPad.

It remains to be seen how all of Apple’s various gaming efforts might coalesce into this rumoured gaming app.

