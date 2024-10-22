Qualcomm announces Snapdragon Cockpit Elite and Ride Elite for automotive

Qualcomm has announced the Snapdragon Cockpit Elite and Snapdragon Ride Elite automotive technologies, the latest additions to the Snapdragon Digital Chassis. The Qualcomm Oryon CPU powers these platforms – which is also spotted in the company’s new Snapdragon 8 Elite for upcoming mobile devices.

According to the chip maker, the Qualcomm CPU will improve automotive safety and reliability. Automakers can use Snapdragon Cockpit Elite to power digital experiences in infotainment systems and Snapdragon Ride to power automated driving features. Further, Qualcomm has made it possible to combine both digital cockpit and automated driving functionalities on the same chipset.

The NPU offers a multimodal AI experience with 12x performance boost compared to previous cockpit platforms, which allows for real-time external and cabin data processing.

The platform seamlessly runs various applications without performance loss and offers exceptional concurrency and multitasking for many cameras, sensors, rich user experiences, and advanced AI-enabled audio with virtualization.

Qualcomm-powered vehicles support end-to-end automated driving and offer advanced features like vision perception, sensor fusion, path planning, localization, and rich multimedia features like an integrated edge orchestrator, optimized gaming, and advanced 3D graphics for user experiences.

Snapdragon Cockpit Elite and Snapdragon Ride Elite will be available for sampling in 2025.