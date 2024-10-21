Some Pixel 6 owners report Android 15 is bricking their phones

Google’s Pixel 6 series is once again suffering problems with an software update, this time the recently-launched Android 15 upgrade.

Pixel 6 owners have taken to Reddit to raise concerns about the Android 15 update bricking devices. Reports seem connected to the new ‘Private Space’ feature in Android 15. Impacted users so far note that enabling the Private Space feature bricked their Pixel 6 devices. However, other users have reported their Pixel 6 devices dying seemingly randomly without enabling Private Space.

The issues harken back to problems Pixel 6 users faced with the Android 14 update, which had issues related to user profiles. Android Police notes that the new Private Space feature also leverages profiles, so it’s possible there’s a connection here. At the same time, that doesn’t explain issues experienced by Pixel 6 users who haven’t used Private Space.

Android 15 caused issues for other Pixel devices too. Previously, Pixel 8 Pro users reported problems with the back gesture after updating. The update also broke Instagram for many users.

All this indicates Android 15 might have some issues and that it might be worth holding off on upgrading if you haven’t already, though not everyone is having problems. I’ve yet to notice any issues on Pixel 9 devices or on my Pixel 8a.

Source: Reddit, (2) Via: Android Police