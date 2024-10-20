Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra is an entertainment beast

Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra is the South Korean company’s best tablet. While it’s much bigger than I’d want for a tablet, it’s a fantastic product with top-of-the-line specifications.

This flagship device sports a 14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X 120Hz HDR10+ panel with a 1,848 x 2,960-pixel resolution. It features a MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset on a 4nm process, and everything I do with it runs incredibly smoothly.

The gaming looked great, and seeing it all on the large, beautiful display was lovely. I’ve been playing games on mobile, streaming with the PS Remote Play, or downloading titles via Play Pass. It was nice getting to enjoy titles on a larger screen after playing games on smartphones I’ve been testing recently. I’ve been streaming games from my PlayStation, playing titles like AI Limit and Metaphor: ReFantazio on the device and watching content on YouTube and other video streaming apps.

That big, beautiful display makes the Tab S10 the ultimate media device. However, the device is large and a bit heavy, so while I enjoy playing games and watching video streaming apps, I barely take it outside my house, except once to bring it to work. Don’t get me wrong; the device is incredibly thin (measuring 5.4mm), which makes it easy to fit in backpacks, but its total size is a bit large, taking up more surface area than my M1 MacBook Pro.

I didn’t spend too much time using the device for more than entertainment purposes; however, if you’re okay with an Android operating system and user interface, you could probably use this to replace your laptop. I need Adobe Photoshop, so it’d be hard for this to replace my computer.

You’d also need a separate keyboard, but Samsung has many options, including the Tab S10 Ultra Book Cover with an AI Key I tried while testing the tablet. The keyboard was excellent, but I thought it wasn’t working at first, as you need to snap the laptop’s POGO connectors to the keyboard. Once it’s properly connected, typing feels fine. I’ve written several articles on the tablet just to test it out. The keys aren’t very deep, but they are still usable and better than other tablet keyboards I’ve tried. I would have preferred the other keyboard that also sports a trackpad, but I didn’t get a chance to test it this time.

One of the Tab S10 productivity features I liked is that when I click on a link, it opens it in a split screen. The tablet also has Galaxy AI, which gives users access to Circle to Search and Note Assist, which can transcribe recordings, organize them into nopes, and make summaries. There’s also a Galaxy AI button on the new Tab S10 Ultra Book Cover with an AI Key; however, you’ll need to pay an extra $274.99 for this case.

While I enjoyed using this huge tablet, its price might make it unsuitable for many. The Galaxy S10 Tab Ultra starts at $1,599. You can save $200 with the code TabS10Sale, but it might not be enough for this tablet. Especially considering you might have to purchase the keyboard as well.

I probably wouldn’t buy this device because I already have a laptop, which I could use to consume media and play games. However, the Tab S10 could be a good choice if you: