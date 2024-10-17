Astro Bot’s first free DLC is now available, with more coming every week

Astro Bot‘s series of free DLC speedrunning stages has officially started rolling out.

Starting today, you can download Building Speed, a sky-high construction city in which you must use the booster-equipped Barkster to blast between platforms. Online leaderboards are also supported so you can compare your completion times with other players.

On top of Building Speed, here are the other four free speedrunning levels coming to the PS5 platformer each week:

October 24th — Let it Slide

October 31st — Spring-loaded Run

November 7th — Helium Heights

November 14th — Rising Heat

Additionally, developer Team Asobi has confirmed that each level will contain two new ‘Special Bots’ — cameo characters from other PlayStation games — to collect. So far, Asobi has only teased two of them, Stellar Blade‘s Eve and a Helldivers 2 soldier, so there are still eight for you to discover.

Interestingly, Asobi ended its PlayStation blog post by teasing that “there may be even more surprises coming soon,” so it remains to be seen what other content might be coming to Astro Bot.

It makes sense that Asobi would want to continue supporting the game, given the massive acclaim it’s received since last month’s launch. Impressively, Astro Bot is tied with Atlus’ Metaphor: ReFantazio as the highest-rated game of the year on the review aggregate site Metacritic. (Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree also shares a 94 rating with those two titles, but it’s an expansion to 2022’s Elden Ring, not a full-fledged standalone game.)

