What did you think of Made by Google 2024?

This past week, Google hosted its annual Made by Google conference in its home of Mountain View, California. We want to know your thoughts about this year’s conference.

In the past, the event was typically held in October, but this year, Google had the event in August. Further, Google also had the event in Mountain View, which might not be a big deal for those watching the event, but it’s regularly in NYC, which is great for travel reasons.

Google also showcased the most products it’s ever had at any Made by Google event, with four phones, two watches and one pair of earbuds, alongside a ton of Gemini features.

There were a couple of surprise appearances from Keke Palmer and basketball player Jimmy Butler, which was pretty cool, except I didn’t get a selfie with Keke Palmer, which is a crime.

The Pixel devices were pretty exciting, with new features, more RAM and attractive design changes. You can read all our Made by Google coverage here for everything you might have missed.

Surprisingly, I was a big fan. It was a little long, and I could have used more Android 15 updates, but otherwise, it’s good stuff, Google. But let us know in the comments below if you liked the event.