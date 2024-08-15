fbpx
News

The Mobile Shop is offering savings with up to $200 in PC Optimum

Students can save on phones from Rogers, Bell, Fido and more.

Dean Daley
Aug 15, 20244:38 PM EDT 0 comments

The Mobile Shop has back-to-school savings and rewards from August 5th to September 23rd.

These deals include up to $200 in PC Optimum points on select phones and plans.

  • iPhone 14: Earn $200 in PC Optimum points with Rogers or $100 with Bell (August 15 – September 11).
  • Samsung Galaxy S23FE: Receive $200 in PC Optimum points with Rogers or $100 with Fido (August 5 – September 4).
  • Google Pixel 8: Get $100 in PC Optimum points with Bell (August 15 – September 11).
    iPhone 15: Score $50 in PC Optimum points with Fido (August 15 – September 11).
  • Samsung Galaxy S24: Get $200 in PC Optimum points with Rogers or $100 with Fido (August 5 – September 4).
  • Exclusive Bundle Offer for Students starting at $79/mo: Bundle a 50GB data plan with 5G home internet and receive up to $50 back in PC Optimum points.

You can check out more of the deals here.

MobileSyrup may earn a commission from purchases made via our links, which helps fund the journalism we provide free on our website. These links do not influence our editorial content. Support us here.

Related Articles

Deals

The Pixel 8 is on sale for $5/mo at several Canadian carriers

News

Gemini gains ability to trigger Google Assitant Routines

News

Here are the changes to Canadian mobile rate plans this week [Aug 8-14]

News

Google Meet gets updated look, new video calling features

Comments