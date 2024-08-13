The Pixel 9 Made by Google event begins at 1pm ET, watch it here

Google is just about to release a slate of new devices and software at the 2024 Made by Google keynote, and you can watch the show live on the Made by Google YouTube Channel.

The company also presents the show with American Sign Language for people with hearing impairments and an ‘After Party‘ on the same YouTube channel. I expect the party to be more product demos and maybe some fun Q&As with developers or people from the Pixel team after the main keynote.

You can also keep up with the event by following and reading our coverage and following the Made by Google account on X (Twitter).

We already know that the company is planning to roll out the Pixel 9 and 9 Pro, plus a new Pixel Fold phone. Leaks suggest new earbuds, apps, and more.