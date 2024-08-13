iBuyPower gaming PCs now available at Canadian retailers

Pre-built gaming PC company iBuyPower has now partnered with a variety of Canadian retailers to help people north of the U.S. border easily buy its computers.

For those unfamiliar with the brand, iBuyPower is part of a cottage industry of companies that build gaming computers for people who don’t want to put together their own. If you buy directly from the company’s website, you can swap out virtually every part so you can choose exactly what parts your computer will have. Under the new partnership, Canadian stores will be able to stock pre-built iBuyPower computers, but you can’t customize them like you can if you buy directly from the company.

If you’re in Canada and don’t want a custom unit, you can find them at Costco, Best Buy, Staples, Visions and Newegg. Alongside that, the company is working with ASI to establish a Canadian home base for repairs and troubleshooting, which is a big help since shipping large PCs back to the States to get fixed has been an expensive endeavour for Canadian iBuyPower customers.

Speaking of large shipping fees, it’s actually a big win for Canadians to buy an iBuyPower unit from an established Canadian retailer since many will offer free shipping on products this expensive, and you won’t have to deal with a currency conversion.

That being said, if you want to get a fully custom PC you will still need to order it and spec one yourself. That means ordering from iBuyPower’s website and dealing with the currency conversion, duties at the border, and shipping costs.