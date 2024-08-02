Top Samsung exec not pleased with Apple-like design of recent products

A new report from Ajunews in Korea states that Lee Jae-yong is angry with Samsung’s MX (mobile) division for making the latest Galaxy Watch Ultra and Galaxy Buds 3 look too similar to Apple products.

An insider who spoke with the news outlet said, “The chairman himself stepped in after the controversy over Apple’s design plagiarism and quality issues surrounding the Buds 3 series and Galaxy Watch 7 released last month.” He also added, “The internal atmosphere is currently very bad.” (translated from Korean).

The report goes on to state that Jae-yong has a reputation for being quite level-headed and usually soft-spoken. Insinuating that he must be extremely mad to be showcasing his emotions at work.

It’s unclear what will happen internally with Samsung’s staff who worked on the projects, but you can be pretty certain that the next generation of buds and watches will likely lack Apple-inspired design elements.

This follows both control issues with the ear tips on the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro and the batteries on the Galaxy Watch 7 series.

Source: Ajunews Via: Sammobile