Xbox reveals throwback translucent ‘Sky Cipher’ wireless controller

Xbox’s latest wireless controller is kicking it old school.

On social media, the gaming giant revealed the ‘Sky Cipher Special Edition,’ a blue gamepad that’s translucent in the vein of the accessories of old. The Sky Cipher features two-tone thumbsticks and a matching D-pad, blue metallic triggers and rubberized grips.

Going back and taking it forward Introducing the Sky Cipher Special Edition Xbox Wireless controller. Pre-order now: https://t.co/G9ebMwE4Kn pic.twitter.com/yUz7IpPQR8 — Xbox (@Xbox) July 31, 2024

Additionally, the controller is Xbox’s first to ship with environmentally-friendly packaging, having removed single-used packaging and the traditional paper manual (a QR code will direct you to a digital one instead). What’s more, the packaging is now 22 percent smaller and 21 percent lighter to further reduce environmental footprint.

Otherwise, the Sky Cipher sports the same features as the main wireless Xbox Series X/S controller, including a 3.5mm audio jack, USB-C connectivity and up to 40 hours of battery life. Like regular Xbox gamepads, the Sky Cipher is also compatible with Xbox consoles, PC and mobile devices.

You can pre-order the Sky Cipher controller from Xbox’s official website for $79.99.

Image credit: Xbox

Source: Xbox