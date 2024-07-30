Xbox’s mobile store is now listed as ‘coming soon’

Back in May, Xbox president Sarah Bond confirmed that the company would be launching a mobile games store in July. However, we haven’t heard any official update since, especially with just one day left in the month, leading fans to do some digging.

As spotted by Xbox-centric X (Twitter) account Klobrille, Microsoft has put up a web page for the mobile store. On it, Xbox left the following message for Xbox Insiders:

Thank you for participating in the Xbox Insiders program. As part of our testing process, you have been placed in a holdback group and currently do not have access to this feature. Your support is invaluable to us, and we ask for your patience as we prepare for the public release. Stay connected with Xbox for further updates.

No further information was provided. Earlier this year, Bond confirmed that the Xbox storefront will be web-based so it’s available “across all devices, all countries, no matter what and independent of the policies of closed ecosystem stores.” Further, it will first offer games from Xbox’s first-party portfolio, including Minecraft and Candy Crush, the latter of which it now owns following its recent acquisition of Activision Blizzard. Eventually, third-party titles will be offered as well.

It remains to be seen whether Xbox will provide any update on the mobile store before the end of month.

Via: Android Authority