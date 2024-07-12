Best Buy Outlet Sale brings big savings on open box and refurbished tech

Canadians in the market for discounted tech can find some great savings during Best Buy’s Outlet sale. The sale runs until July 25th and has big deals on new, open box and refurbished tech.

You can check out the full sale here or view some of the highlights below.

Open Box MacBook Air (2022) – $1,079.99 (save $420)

Refurbished Dell XPS 14 9440 – $1,999 (save $701)

Refurbished iPhone 13 Pro Max 128GB Unlocked – $654.96 (save $295)

Refurbished Dyson V8B cordless vacuum – $299.99 (save $125)

Open Box Google Pixel 8 Pro 128GB unlocked – $779.99 (save $330)

Open Box Apple AirPods Pro (2nd gen) – $219.99 (save $110)

Refurbished Niu KQi2 Pro 300W Electric Scooter – $459 (save $390)

Open Box XGIMI MoGo 2 1080P 4K Supported HD Portable Smart Projector – $379.99 (save $419)

Refurbished PlayStation 5 Disc Version – $46999 (save $100)