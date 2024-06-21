Toronto’s Pok Pok raises $6 million to expand digital toy app

Toronto-based Pok Pok has raised $6 million in Series A financing, led by Adjacent.

Other investors include Konvoy Ventures, MetaLab Ventures, Banana Capital, Peanut’s Michelle Kennedy and Instacart’s Brandon Leonardo.

Pok Pok says the funding will go towards growing its educational product offerings, including launching its currently iOS-only Pok Pok app on Android and introducing a STEM-based product expansion.

Pok Pok focuses on non-addictive digital activities for kids 2-7. To date, the Canadian-made app has topped one million downloads and won an App Store Cultural Impact Award from Apple last year.

More info on Pok Pok can be found here. You can join the waitlist for the Android version to receive updates and get 25 percent off your first year.

Image credit: Pok Pok