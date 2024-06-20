Apple’s annual back-to-school promo has started in Canada

If you are a student and want to buy a Mac or iPad for the back-to-school season there are a few deals going on at the Apple Store.
- $200 Apple gift card included with – MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, iMac
- $140 Apple gift card included with – Mac mini, iPad Air, iPad Pro
Beyond that, Apple is also offering 20 percent off AppleCare+ which should help protect your products from some accidental breaks. This isn’t new but the site also highlights that students get Apple TV+ for free when they sign up for an Apple Music student plan.
Source: Apple Store
