Pixel 8 Pro is now $300 off

Google's sale on both phones ends on June 27th

Dean Daley
Jun 19, 20248:37 AM EDT 2 comments

The Google Store and Amazon offer discounts of $250 and $300 on the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro, respectively.

Google’s sale on both phones ends on June 27th; Amazon’s sale, on the other hand, is only available until June 20th.

MobileSyrup may earn a commission from purchases made via our links, which helps fund the journalism we provide free on our website. These links do not influence our editorial content. Support us here.

