OnePlus’ upcoming Glacier Battery might be a game changer

OnePlus’ latest flagship devices, the OnePlus 12 and 12R, feature exceptional battery life. So is the case with the company’s latest OnePlus Watch 2.

Now, to make its battery tech even better, the Shenzhen, China-based company is reportedly partnering with CATL, a Chinese battery manufacturer that specializes in manufacturing lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles.

A series of posts from OnePlus on Weibo, via GSMArena, suggest that the new battery tech will be called “Glacier Battery” (translated from Chinese) and that the company will hold a “Communication Meeting” on June 20th to share more information about it.

Each post has an accompanying image with taglines that suggest Glacier will be a “high-performance mobile battery technology,” which will lead “the era of performance mobile phones with super battery life.” The images above have been machine-translated from Chinese to English, so there might be inaccuracies, but they clearly convey OnePlus’ message that the company is hitting a major breakthrough in mobile battery technology.

Details about the battery tech are still under wraps, but reliable leaker Digital Chat Station shared that the OnePlus Ace3 Pro will likely be the first device to use the new tech. The mid-range device will reportedly feature a 6100mAh Glacier battery, with a thickness of “8.xmm.” This should make the battery much thinner compared to regular phone batteries, giving OnePlus room to fit in more tech in its devices without making them too bulky.

Elsewhere, the device will offer 100W fast charging, and according to the translated text, it can be charged from 0 to 100 percent in roughly 30 minutes. The battery tech is also expected to make its way to numerous other future OnePlus devices.

Those interested in learning more about OnePlus’ Glacier battery tech wouldn’t have to wait too long. The company will offer a deeper dive into the tech on Thursday, June 20th.

Source: OnePlus, via: GSMArena