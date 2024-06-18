Samsung Galaxy Ultra could sport 47mm size and 590mAh battery

Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 7 is expected to launch on July 10th, but like the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6, we’re seeing new leaks about the South Korean tech giant’s upcoming smartwatch. This latest leak came from Passionategeekz, aka Paras Guglani, in partnership with 91mobiles.

The Galaxy Watch 7 will reportedly cost between $299 and $310 USD ($410 and $425 CAD), the same as last year’s Galaxy Watch 6—even in Canada. It is also rumoured to come in Marble Gray, Cream White, and Forest Green.

This rumour indicates that Samsung will launch the Galaxy Watch 7, but it will not be the only smartwatch that Samsung is bringing. The company is also rumoured to launch the Galaxy Watch Ultra, Samsung’s answer to the Apple Watch Ultra.

The Galaxy Watch Ultra 47mm is available in titanium gray and costs around $699 – $710 ($958 – $973 CAD).

Rumours about this smartwatch indicate that it will only be 47mm, could sport a 590mAh battery, feature a titanium chassis with a sapphire crystal glass display, and support up to 300 nits of peak brightness. Further, the Ultra could feature 10ATM+ IP68 water and dust resistance. Additionally, the smartwatch may feature a Quick Button and come with cellular and Bluetooth-only models.

Both smartwatches could come with a 3nm Exynos chip and offer a 20 percent power efficiency compared to their predecessors. Additionally, the base storage could be bumped to 32GB.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra will reportedly launch on July 10th alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 6, Z Flip 6, and Galaxy Ring.

Source: 91mobiles