Shake Shack will have its grand opening next month in Toronto

Shake Shack will have its grand opening in Toronto on June 13th at 11am.

It will be located on the corner of Yonge and Dundas in a 5,500-square-foot space once occupied by Adidas. Notably, this will be the American fast food chain’s first-ever Canadian location.

Alongside the opening date, Shake Shack has confirmed several Canadian-exclusive menu items, two of which will be made in partnership with local Toronto businesses:

I Heart Butter Tart Concrete (vanilla frozen custard blended with brodflour butter tarts and flaky salt)

Maple Salted Pretzel Shake (vanilla frozen custard blended with pretzels and maple syrup, topped with whipped cream and crushed pretzels)

More S’mores Concrete (chocolate and vanilla frozen custard blended with toasted marshmallow sauce, fudge sauce, graham crumb and chopped chocolate pieces topped with a graham cracker dipper)

Shake Attack Concrete (chocolate frozen custard blended with brownies, fudge sauce, chocolate chunks and cocoa nibs from Chocosol)

On top of these exclusive items, the restaurant will offer Shake Shack staples like burgers, crinkle-cut fries and milkshakes. It will also serve specially brewed regional beer and wine selections, including ShackMeister Ale (from Bellwoods Brewery on Ossington) and Shack Red and Shack White (vinted by Rosewood Winery in Niagara).

Shake Shack Canada has also teamed up with Wufers on special treats for dogs, including Bag O’ Bones, Shack dog biscuits, and Pooch-inis (vanilla frozen custard topped with Shack dog biscuits).

Finally, the fast food chain says an undisclosed portion of its sales will go to Second Harvest, Canada’s largest food rescue charity, while five percent of Shack2O water bottle sales and More S’Mores Concrete sales will go to Water First (provides water to indigenous communities) and Campfire Circle (camp-inspired programs for sick children), respectively.

It’s worth noting that Shake Shack has a mobile app in the U.S., but it’s not yet clear whether that will extend to Canada.

Shake Shack unveiled plans to expand into Canada last year, with the company confirming last month that the first location would be coming to Toronto this summer. It’s part of a larger plan to open 35 locations across Canada by 2035.

Image credit: Shake Shack Canada

Source: Shake Shack Canada