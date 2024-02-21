The original Star Wars Battlefront games are making a return

To celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Star Wars: Battlefront series, the Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection has been announced.

The collection was revealed during the recent Nintendo Direct: Partner Showcase. It features the first Star Wars: Battlefront game, released in 2004, and its 2005 sequel, Star Wars: Battlefront II. The game is coming to Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series S/X and PC via Steam on March 14th, 2024.

The re-release is being developed Aspyr, who has worked on Star Wars game remasters in the past, including Star Wars: Knight of the Old Republic. This new collection features bonus content not included in the original games.

The first Star Wars: Battlefront will get a Jabba’s Palace bonus map. Star Wars: Battlefront II will receive two new heroes, Asajj Ventress and Kit Fisto, and four bonus maps: Bespin: Cloud City, Rhen Var: Harbor, Rhen Var: Citadel and Yavin 4: Arena.

The game supports 64-player cross-gen multiplayer and split-screen local co-op. Based on the trailer, it seems textures have been upscaled to 4K, as it definitely looks way better than it originally did on PlayStation 2 and Xbox.

I have a lot of great memories of playing these titles, especially playing on classic maps such as Hoth, as seen in the Empire Strike Back. It’s cool to see the original Star Wars: Battlefront games getting rereleased for fans to enjoy again or for the first time.

Image credit: Aspyr/Disney

Source: PlayStation, Nintendo