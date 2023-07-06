Nothing is going with an upgraded 50-megapixel primary camera for the Phone (2)

A recent MKBHD video offered a great look at what the upcoming Nothing Phone (2)’s rear glyph will look like.

Now, according to information leaked by trustworthy source Kamila Wojciechowska, the Nothing Phone 2 is expected to feature significant camera enhancements as well.

camera specs:

prime Sony IMX890 50MP w/ ois and in-sensor zoom, same sensor as OnePlus 11

uw Samsung JN1 w/ eis, unchanged from Phone (1)

front Sony IMX615 32MP w/ eis revamped processing too, from the looks of it — kamila 🏳️‍⚧️ 🌸 (@Za_Raczke) July 5, 2023

The primary shooter on the Nothing Phone (2) will reportedly feature the 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS). Further, the phone will include in-sensor zoom functionality, ensuring sharp zoomed photos with minimal loss in quality. The Sony IMX890 is the same sensor used in the OnePlus 11’s main camera.

The front camera also reportedly received an update, going from a 16-megapixel to a 32-megapixel Sony IMX615 sensor.

On the front, the device reportedly features a 72-inch AMOLED panel with FHD+ resolution and a variable 1Hz-120Hz refresh rate.

We’ll learn more about the device when Nothing unveils the device on July 11th. Keep an eye on the MobileSyrup home page, Twitter and Facebook for all the latest news about the device.

In other Nothing-related news, the company might soon unveil a Black colourway for the Ear (2). Read more about it here.

Image credit: MKBHD (Screenshot)

Source: @Za_Raczke