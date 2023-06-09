Telus’ $18.5 billion investment in B.C. to benefit New Westminster, Chilliwack and more

Telus has provided further details on an $18.5 billion investment it says it will make in B.C. through 2027.

The investment includes the following:

North Vancouver will receive $21.3 million

Vancouver will get $129 million

Victoria will see $34.5 million

New Westminster has been allocated $14 million

Richmond will receive $24 million

Kamloops will see $11.6 million

Nanaimo has been allocated $11.7 million

Abbotsford will get $12 million

Saanich will get $7 million

Prince George will see $10.4 million

Chilliwack will receive $6 million

Delta will get $8.6 million

The investments will support network infrastructure, operations, and spectrum. Telus is also making similar investments in Quebec, Alberta, and Ontario.

Source: Telus