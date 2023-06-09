fbpx
Business

Telus’ $18.5 billion investment in B.C. to benefit New Westminster, Chilliwack and more

Funding will support network infrastructure, operations and spectrum

Nida Zafar
Jun 9, 20233:10 PM EDT 0 comments
Telus logo

Telus has provided further details on an $18.5 billion investment it says it will make in B.C. through 2027.

The investment includes the following:

  • North Vancouver will receive $21.3 million
  • Vancouver will get $129 million
  • Victoria will see $34.5 million
  • New Westminster has been allocated $14 million
  • Richmond will receive $24 million
  • Kamloops will see $11.6 million
  • Nanaimo has been allocated $11.7 million
  • Abbotsford will get $12 million
  • Saanich will get $7 million
  • Prince George will see $10.4 million
  • Chilliwack will receive $6 million
  • Delta will get $8.6 million

The investments will support network infrastructure, operations, and spectrum. Telus is also making similar investments in Quebec, Alberta, and Ontario. 

Source: Telus

Comments