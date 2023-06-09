Telus’ $18.5 billion investment in B.C. to benefit New Westminster, Chilliwack and more

Telus has provided further details on an $18.5 billion investment it says it will make in B.C. through 2027.
The investment includes the following:
- North Vancouver will receive $21.3 million
- Vancouver will get $129 million
- Victoria will see $34.5 million
- New Westminster has been allocated $14 million
- Richmond will receive $24 million
- Kamloops will see $11.6 million
- Nanaimo has been allocated $11.7 million
- Abbotsford will get $12 million
- Saanich will get $7 million
- Prince George will see $10.4 million
- Chilliwack will receive $6 million
- Delta will get $8.6 million
The investments will support network infrastructure, operations, and spectrum. Telus is also making similar investments in Quebec, Alberta, and Ontario.
Source: Telus