Spotify testing ‘Your Offline Mix’ playlist for when you’re offline

Spotify is testing a feature that allows users to easily listen to music when they don’t have an internet connection.

The feature, called ‘Your Offline Mix,’ saves “a mix of your recently played songs for when the vibe is high, but your connection is low,” according to a screenshot shared on Twitter by Spotify CEO Daniel Ek.

We’ve been testing out a new feature called "Your Offline Mix" – a playlist designed for those times when you might not be online ✈️ What do you think? pic.twitter.com/9so0FZMRPX — Daniel Ek (@eldsjal) June 8, 2023

Ek hasn’t revealed a timeline for the feature’s launch, but considering this news comes from Spotify’s CEO, it will likely appear sooner rather than later.

Considering that Spotify users can already download playlists, albums and songs for offline listening, this new feature is a little strange. However, this is a manual process, while Offline Mix is automatic.

I tend to download ‘Your Top Songs ‘ of the previous year, ‘Discover Weekly,’ and ‘Release Radar,’ as these are generated playlists of songs and artists I like.

Source: @eldsja Via: The Verge