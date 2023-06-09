Logitech kills the Blue mic brand to sell products under Logitech G name

Logitech is making changes to its business lineup, and that includes axing the Blue Microphones brand.

The company is merging Astro Gaming, Blue Microphones and Logitech for Creator teams under Logitech G. The Astro brand will live on. However, the company says it won’t keep the Blue Microphone brand around.

👋 gamers and creators! We have an update on our upcoming brand merger between Logitech G, @ASTROGaming, @BlueMicrophones and @logitechc! pic.twitter.com/qPPT36sJr6 — Logitech G (@LogitechG) June 8, 2023

“We will be keeping the Yeti brand and moving it under Logitech G. The Blue name will be used to describe our technologies,” the company wrote on Reddit. Logitech acquired Blue back in 2018.

It’s unclear why the company is axing the Blue brand.

“All of those great products are still going to continue but what we’re going to do is have a deeper integration,” Ujesh Desai, general manager for gaming, said.

Image credit: Logitech

Source: Logitech/Reddit Via: Engadget, The Verge