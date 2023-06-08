Crave plans to launch an ad tier this summer

Following the path of Netflix, Canadian streaming service, Crave, plans to launch an ad-supported tier later this summer.

The ad-tier service will include sitcoms like Friends, The Big Bang Theory, Letterkenny and other HBO content, according to the CBC.

The publication says that Bell unveiled its plans at its upfronts presentation, an event it holds for advertisers to create enthusiasm for the upcoming shows and selling commercial spots.

Crave did not reveal pricing or if it plans to change the pricing of its ad-free Crave package.

Currently, Crave Total costs $19.99, but the Crave Mobile costs $9.99.

Source: CBC