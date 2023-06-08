Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is now $59

Amazon’s widely popular Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote is on sale and at a solid price.

The Fire TV Stick 4K is now $59.99, which saves you $10 and is better in your pocket that Jeff Bezos’.

The Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote streaming device comes with 4K Ultra HD and HDR support, voice controls, and access to streaming services and apps like Netflix, Prime Video, and Canadian programming.

Check this deal out from Amazon Canada and its other Fire TV Sticks here.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.

Source: Amazon Canada