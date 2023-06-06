tvOS 17 brings Find My integration and FaceTime to Apple TV

At its 2023 Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC), Apple announced updates to its TV Operating System (OS).

tvOS 17 will be available as a free software update for Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD users later this fall.

Some of the highlights of the update include the ability to enjoy FaceTime directly on their TV via tvOS 17 while leveraging Continuity Camera, Center Stage and gesture-based reactions, and enhanced Control Center for easier access to key settings, system status and relevant details based on user activity. The OS will also bring with it improved personalization for Apple TV 4K users.

According to Apple, user profiles now save additional settings and preferences, including system language and paired AirPods, allowing for tailored content recommendations and a seamless transition between different users.

However, the feature that users are likely to be looking forward to the most is the ability to locate their 2nd-gen or later Siri remote. “tvOS 17 strengthens the seamless integration of Apple TV and iPhone with the ability to locate the Siri Remote,” wrote Apple.

The Cupertino-based company said that users can launch the Apple TV remote inside the Control Center on their iPhone to find the Siri remote. Similar to Find My, your iPhone will guide you to the remote, and as you get closer to it, an onscreen circle will grow in size.

The tvOS developer beta is available for Apple Developer Program members at developer.apple.com starting today, and a public beta program will be available to Apple TV users next month at beta.apple.com. tvOS 17 will be available this fall as a free software update for Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD.

Image credit: Apple

Source: Apple