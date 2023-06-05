Samsung is stepping up its retail presence with two new stores in Ontario

Samsung Canada is in the process of opening two new retail locations in Ontario — one in Mississauga and the other in Brampton. The former is located at the Square One Shopping Centre and opened its doors on May 19th. The latter is located within the Bramalea City Centre and will open in “early June,” according to the company.

“Our two new Samsung Experience Stores enable more Canadians to physically experience our innovative ecosystem of connected devices – which is an essential part of the online shopping experience,” said Krista Collinson, Head of Direct to Consumer and Retail Excellence, Samsung Canada, in a press statement.

The South Korean tech giant appears to be following in the footsteps of its rival Apple, whose North American retail presence continues to be unrivalled in the sphere of consumer electronics.

With Samsung continuing to be the most popular Android manufacturer in the country, it makes sense for it to step up its retail presence accordingly. Hopefully, these new storefronts will make Galaxy phone repairs less of a hassle than they’d otherwise be.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: Samsung