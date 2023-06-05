Canadian Apple Store down ahead of WWDC 2023

As usual, the Apple Store is down in Canada ahead of the company’s big event this afternoon.

Apple is holding its annual Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) at its campus in Cupertino, California on Monday starting at 10am PT/1pm ET. The company is widely expected to unveil a new AR/VR headset. Along with some new hardware announcements, Apple will likely reveal iOS 17, iPadOS 17, watchOS 10 and other major software updates.

Typically when Apple has big hardware announcements coming, its online storefront goes down ahead of the reveal. When it comes back, the store usually sports the newly announced hardware. This time around is likely no different.

Currently, the Apple Store shows an animated Apple logo and says “Be right back,” followed by “We’re making updates to the Apple Store. Check back soon.” It also links to where you can watch the event.

To learn more about what Apple will unveil at WWDC, check out our ‘What to expect’ post here. Or, to learn how to watch WWDC, click here.