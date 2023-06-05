Apple updates SharePlay with a focus on roadtrips

If you go on long road trips and hate it when other people touch your phone, you can now remedy that with a new iOS feature called SharePlay in the Car.

This means that if you’re in a vehicle using Apple Music, other nearby iPhones travelling with you will be prompted to join your listening session so you and your co-pilots can all queue up songs from their own music libraries.

The magic of this is that iPhone should be smart enough to detect when it’s near a sharable listening session, and a simple prompt will pop up asking you to join your friends.

It’s unclear if this will be added to the SharePlay API, allowing other music apps to leverage similar features or if it’s Apple Music exclusive.

For all of our WWDC 2023 content, follow this link.