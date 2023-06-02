Save up to 25 percent on Sonos’ Father’s Day promotion

Sonos is offering solid discounts on its premium soundbars, subwoofers, speakers, complete home theatre sets and more, just in time for Father’s Day on Sunday, June 18th.

Check out the deals from the promotion below:

Move: $374.25 (regularly $499)

Arc: $879.20 (regularly $1,099)

Roam: $171.75 (regularly $229)

Beam (Gen 2): $519.20 (regularly $649)

Ray: $279.20 (regularly $349)

Roam SL: $149.25 (regularly $199)

Sub (Gen 3): $799.20 (regularly $999)

One SL: $199.20 (regularly $249)

2 Room Set with Arc: $1,253.45 (regularly $1,598)

Indoor / Outdoor Set: $693.25 (regularly $818)

Premium Immersive Set with Arc: $2,316.40 (regularly $2,736)

Ultimate Immersive Set with Arc: $2,796.40 (regularly $3,216)

Arc Mount Set: $968.20 (regularly $1,188)

Surround Set with Arc: $1,517.20 (regularly $1,737)

Premium Surround Set with Arc: $1,997.20 (regularly $2,217)

Premium Entertainment Set with Arc: $1,678.40 (regularly $2,098)

Portable Set: $546 (regularly $728)

Immersive Set with Beam: $1,706.20 (regularly $1,836)

Premium Immersive Set with Beam: $1,956.40 (regularly $2,286)

Beam Mount Set: $588.20 (regularly $718)

Surround Set with Beam: $1,157.20 (regularly $1,287)

Entertainment Set with Beam: $1,068.20 (regularly $1,198)

Premium Entertainment Set with Beam: $1,318.40 (regularly $1,648)

Adventure Set: $343.50 (regularly $458)

2 Room Set with Ray: $450.95 (regularly $578)

Roam Charging Set: $240.75 (regularly $298)

Roam SL Charging Set: $218.25 (regularly $268)

Ray Mount Set: $328.20 (regularly $398)

Surround Set with Ray: $917.20 (regularly $987)

Entertainment Set with Ray: $828.20 (regularly $898)

Immersive Set with Ray: $1,461 (regularly $1,536)

2 Room Set with One SL: $398.40 (regularly $498)

Home Theatre Completion Set with One SL: $947.40 (regularly $1,047)

Premium Home Theatre Completion Set with One SL: $1,197.60 (regularly $1,497)

Premium Home Theatre Completion Set: $1,437.20 (regularly $1,637)

Ultimate Home Theatre Completion Set: $1,917.20 (regularly $2,117)

The Father’s Day sale ends on Sunday, June 18th, or while supplies last, according to Sonos. Check out the sale here.

