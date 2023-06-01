New Transformers and Jurassic Park crossover set is now official

Hasbro Pulse has officially listed its latest Transformers and Jurassic Park crossover, which is available for pre-order starting June 1st.

This Dilophocon and Autobot JP12 set retails for $74.99 USD (approximately $100.84 CAD), and will be available to ship in early October.

The Transformers and Jurassic Park mashup comes with two figures, six accessories, and instructions in the box. The Dilophocon figure converts from a robotic state to its dinosaur mode in 20 steps. Conversely, the Autobot JP12 figure converts from robot to Jeep Wrangler Sahara mode in 23 steps.

The packaging itself is based on the famous Dilophosaurus attack scene from the Jurassic Park film, providing plenty of fan service for lovers of the franchise. Other film-inspired additions include a screen-accurate deco that comes with a shaving cream canister, embryo containment unit, rain hat, venom blast effect and two blaster accessories.

The website specifies that the set is an Amazon exclusive, with limited quantities also available directly on the Hasbro Pulse website. Unfortunately, it appears that Canadians looking to purchase the set are subject to applicable duty, handling, and processing fees.

Image credit: Hasbro Pulse

Source: Hasbro Pulse Via: Gizmodo