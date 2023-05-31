Toronto Games Week to be held in June, featuring 14 events

The inaugural Toronto Games Week will take place from June 1st to 7th to offer a city-wide celebration of video games.

Across the seven days, a total of 14 events from over 30 organizations will be held across 12 venues. Toronto Games Week is coordinated by Game Arts International Network’s (GAIN) Marie LeBlanc Flanagan and Jim Munroe.

Notably, half of the events will be free, while three of them will take place outdoors amid the warmer weather. Many Canadian developers will be taking part, including Vancouver’s Brace Yourself (Crypt of the Necrodancer), Gameloft Montreal (Disney Dreamlight Valley) and Toronto’s Kitten Cup (the upcoming Pekoe).

A full list of events can be found here, but some highlights include:

Night Parkcade (pop-up arcade) — June 2nd at 9pm at Trinity Bellwoods Park (free)

Preservation Through Play: Ways to Save Video Game History and Context (featuring collector and preservationist Derek Quenneville and game curator Chris Young) — June 3rd at 1pm in Fort York (free to register)

Next Gen Showcase (featuring student games from OCAD, York, Sheridan and more) — June 3rd at 7pm at OCAD University (free)

Branching Stories: Unraveling Narrative Design panel plus mixer (featuring Nuha Alkadi, Josh Labelle, and Kait Tremblay) — June 6th at 7pm at George Brown College (free to register)

More information on Toronto Games Week can be found here.

Image credit: GAIN