Adobe Firefly now works with Photoshop, wants to improve your business’ content

Adobe Photoshop beta now offers functionality with Firefly, Adobe’s generative AI. Generative Fill can help you edit images by adding or removing details or even adjusting the time of day or season. It will receive a full launch in the second half of 2023.

Adobe Firefly launched in March 2023. Its beta users have already generated over 100 million assets, according to Adobe’s statement.

“By integrating Firefly directly into workflows as a creative co-pilot, Adobe is accelerating ideation, exploration and production for all of our customers,” senior vice president of digital media at Adobe, Ashley Still, said in a statement. “Generative Fill combines the speed and ease of generative AI with the power and precision of Photoshop, empowering customers to bring their visions to life at the speed of their imaginations.”

Adobe highlighted the possible applications for businesses in its statement, calling Firefly the “only AI service that generates commercially viable” content. “Enterprises will be able to extend Firefly with their own creative collateral in order to generate content that includes the company’s images, vectors and brand language.”

Many are concerned about where generative AIs like Firefly are getting the data they use to generate new content. Adobe’s statement said that Firefly is “trained on Adobe Stock images, openly licensed content and other public domain content without copyright restrictions.” This would make the content Firefly generates theoretically safe for commercial use.

At Google I/O, Google announced that Bard would receive functionality with Adobe Firefly to create high-quality images quickly.

Source: Adobe Via: The Verge