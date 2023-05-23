PlayStation and Backbone partner to release an Android controller

Thanks to a partnership between Backbone and PlayStation, a brand-new Android controller has just hit the market. With the Backbone One for Android, PlayStation Edition, you’ll be able to enjoy the best games at your leisure.

Backbone specializes in controllers that you can plug your phone into, allowing you to experience console games on mobile with the full comfort of a gamepad. PlayStation partnered with Backbone last year and released a controller for iOS, but Android users have been left out until now.

Both the iOS and the new Android gamepads have been designed to aesthetically echo PlayStation’s DualSense controller.

In addition, thanks to the partnership, the PlayStation Remote Play app recognizes Backbone’s Android PlayStation Edition controller as a DualSense, so you won’t need a separate controller. It also makes it easier to use PlayStation’s mobile game streaming feature, Remote Play.

If the PlayStation games can’t keep you sated, you’ll also have access to Backbone’s app on Android. It features a suite of games with mobile support from Xbox, Steam, and Google Play.

The Backbone One PlayStation Edition for Android and iPhone are on sale for $139.99.

Image credit: Backbone/PlayStation