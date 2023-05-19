Apple’s data privacy fears lead to ChatGPT ban for employees

Apple employees are now barred from using ChatGPT and similar AI tools amid the company’s efforts to develop a similar technology.

According to a document reviewed by The Wall Street Journal, Apple is worried that AI tools could expose its confidential data to outsiders.

In addition to ChatGPT, Apple has also banned its employees from using Copilot, a GitHub tool that assists with code writing.

Prior to Apple, tech giant Samsung also implemented a ban on employee usage of AI tools following a sensitive data leak. JPMorgan Chase and Verizon have also imposed similar restrictions on these AI tools.

To alleviate some of the concerns, banks like Morgan Stanley have opted for private versions of ChatGPT, which allow employees to use the AI service without the risk of their data being leaked.

The Wall Street Journal‘s report also indicates that Apple is reportedly working on its own large language models and AI technologies under the leadership of John Giannandrea, senior vice president of Machine Learning and AI Strategy. Giannandrea, who previously worked for Google, now reports directly to Apple CEO Tim Cook. The details of Apple’s AI efforts are not clear at this time.

