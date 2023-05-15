fbpx
Canadian actor Simu Liu stars in new Pixel Watch ad

The 'Shang-Chi' star shared the ad on Instagram

John Kanellakos
May 15, 20231:32 PM EDT 1 comment
Simu Liu Pixel Watch

Canada’s Simu Liu has taken to Instagram with a new Google Pixel advertisement — this time for the Pixel Watch. The video sees Liu going about his hectic day, with the smartwatch providing useful tools to enhance his lifestyle.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen the Shang-Chi star rep a “Made by Google” product. The actor endorsed the Pixel 6 series of smartphones as far back as 2021, with the commercial releasing early the next year.

While the Pixel Watch suffers from some inevitable first-generation teething pains, there’s a lot to love about its design and its Fitbit integration.

It’s also the first high-profile Android smartwatch to challenge Samsung’s dominance in the North American market. Of course, neither watch will be dethroning the Apple Watch’s market share any time soon.

Whether Google’s aggressive marketing push will pan out in the end is something worth keeping a close eye on.

Source: Simu Liu

