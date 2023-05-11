Here’s why Google’s Bard AI chatbot is available in 180 countries, but not Canada

Google announced at its I/O developer conference on May 10th that it is expanding its Bard AI to be available in more than 180 countries and regions in English, Korean and Japanese. The way the company phrased the announcement during the keynote indicated that the chatbot would be available to use right off the bat.

However, Canadian users who want to try out the chatbot will have to wait a bit longer, as it seems that Google has not finalized its expansion plans for Canada yet.

In an email statement, the company explained that it is rolling out Bard “gradually” and that it is working closely with experts and policymakers to ensure that Bard aligns with local requirements. Google also said that Bard is still in its early days and that it wants to roll it out “thoughtfully and responsibly,” as the technology is new and complex.

Google said that it will continue to make additional improvements and introduce new features to Bard, and that it will roll it out to more countries, regions and languages over time. Once it has made sure that Bard aligns with local requirements, Google will roll its product out to more countries and additional languages.

The company did not specify when Bard will be available in Canada, but said it will share more information as soon as possible.

It’s worth noting that Bard is also still not available in Switzerland, Germany, Belgium, Poland, Netherlands, and several other EU nations.

Check out the list of countries where Bard is up and running here.