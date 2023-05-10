PlayStation drops massive sale on over 450 titles: Need for Speen Unbound, Madden NFL 23 and Diablo II

PlayStation’s ‘Big Games Big Deals’ sale has just hit the PlayStation store, and some of the deals are pretty fantastic. Select titles are seeing sales of up to 70 percent off, with over 450 titles sporting various drops in price.
Some of the highlights and biggest discounts can be seen below:
- EA SPORTS FIFA 23 Standard Edition PS4 — 70 percent off ($23.99, approximately $32.09 CAD)
- Madden NFL 23 All Madden Edition PS5 & PS4 — 70 percent off ($35.99, approximately $48.14 CAD)
- Need for Speed Unbound — 70 percent off ($26.99, approximately $36.10 CAD)
- NHL 23 PS5 — 70 percent off ($26.99, approximately $36.10 CAD)
- Diablo II: Resurrected — 67 percent off ($19.79, approximately $26.47 CAD)
- Riders Republic — 75 percent off ($19.99, approximately $26.74 CAD)
- God of War III Remastered — 50 percent off ($9.99, approximately $13.36 CAD)
- Resident Evil 3 — 75 percent off ($12.49, approximately $16.71 CAD)
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 — 60 percent off ($23.99, approximately $32.09 CAD)
The full list of titles on sale can be found here.
PlayStation’s Big Games Big Deal promo is set to end on May 24th.
Image credit: Vicarious Visions
Source: PlayStation Via: PlayStation Lifestyle