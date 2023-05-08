World of Goo Remastered launching on Netflix on May 23

2D Boy’s World of Goo is making its way to Netflix on May 23rd.

This new remastered edition of the classic game features updated visuals to look sharper on modern-day hardware.

World of Goo will be free to play for all tiers of Netflix subscribers, and will not include any advertisements or in-app purchases.

World of Goo was first released on the Wii and Microsoft Windows in 2008 before being ported to mobile devices. The puzzle game sees players use balls of goo to create structures and overcome challenges.

Until now, the mobile version has been available on the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store. This classic edition of the game will be delisted from both storefronts on May 11th.

The Remastered Edition of World of Goo will remain available on Steam, Good Old Games, Epic and directly from the developer website. The game is also available for Nintendo Switch.

Netflix first launched its gaming platform in 2021 in a bid to expand the breadth of its content library. More information on upcoming Netflix games can be found here.

Image credit: Tomorrow Corporation

Source: Tomorrow Corporation Via: Engadget