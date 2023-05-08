Freedom Mobile adds 10GB of bonus data to its plans

Freedom Mobile has added 10GB of bonus data to several of its plans.

The bonus data appears to have gone into effect over the weekend and come alongside a new $39/mo 20GB plan, which is only available for a limited time — learn more about that here. The bonus data offers are highlighted below:

$50/mo 30GB plan (20GB + 10GB bonus data)

$55/mo 35GB plan (25GB + 10GB bonus data)

$65/mo 45GB plan (35GB + 10GB bonus data)

$75/mo 60GB plan (50GB + 10GB bonus data)

$85/mo 70GB plan Canada/U.S. plan (60GB + 10GB data bonus)

It’s worth noting the above prices include Freedom’s $5/mo Digital Discount, which customers can get by signing up for automatic payments. Moreover, the new prices work with Freedom’s bring-your-own-phone (BYOP) credit, which cuts another $5/mo off the cost.

Freedom’s fine print notes that the bonus data amounts are only available for a limited time and are not available to existing customers who upgrade their phones through Freedom’s My Account. Moreover, Freedom notes that customers will “receive the additional data every month as long as [they] remain active on an eligible plan for that bonus data amount.”

Moreover, customers getting a phone from Freedom can still take advantage of Freedom’s 100GB of extra data offer. Learn more about that here.

The bonus data is a nice change of pace from Freedom after it reduced the credit it offers to BYOP customers last month.

Check out Freedom’s plans here.