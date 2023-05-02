Reddit overhauls its sharing tools on iOS, Android

An update to the Reddit app for iOS and Android will bring with it a revamped sharing system, according to a blog post by the company. The changes will make it easier to quickly share Reddit posts and conversations directly to other social media platforms.
Reddit highlights a list of changes being made to its app:
- An updated ‘shared link’ preview for text posts that redditors have shared via messaging services. The appearance of the shared post now includes a visual preview of the content, the subreddit name, and total upvotes and comments.
- The ability to share content directly from Reddit to Instagram Stories without having to first screenshot or download content.
- A new custom ‘share sheet’ featuring the redditor’s most used sharing channels which appears when the user click on the share icon under a post, making it easier to publish without having to leave Reddit.
- A one-tap screenshot-sharing experience that allows users to share content without saving images to their device – meaning they can link back to the content rather than only sending a screenshot.
Also included with the update, publishers will gain access to a new set of tools that streamline how Reddit content is embedded directly into sites.
The update comes less than two months after Reddit announced a product overhaul focusing on several design improvements.
Source: Reddit