Apple releases first rapid security response updates for iOS 16.4.1

Apple has recently released Rapid Security Response (RSR) updates available to all iPhone and iPad users running iOS 16.4.1 and Mac users running macOS 13.3.1, marking the first time the company has done so.

The Rapid Security Response updates are released in order to provide users with security fixes without the need to install a full software update. The iOS response update is available through the software update page in the ‌iPhone‌ or ‌iPad‌ settings app. It only takes a few minutes to complete and will quickly restart the user’s phone. Mac users can find the update under system settings.

iOS 16.4.1 users who complete the update will be greeted with an updated version of the software. The ‘about’ section of the phone’s settings will give information about the installed iOS version and the Rapid Security Response update.

Apple has been toying with implementing RSRs for a while now. The company introduced the updates with the launch of iOS 16 and macOS Ventura but has only provided updates to beta testers to ensure the function worked properly.

The function will be available only to those who are running the latest versions of iOS, macOS and iPadOS in the future.

The Rapid Security Response updates are being released across the next 48 hours, so give it some time if it hasn’t appeared on your device yet.

Source: Apple Via: MacRumors