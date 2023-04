Cineplex is offering a limited-time promo on movie ticket purchases. From April 28th until May 3rd, movie lovers can take advantage of the BOGO sale.

The savings are applied using the promo code “202324,” and the deal is available only online according to Cineplex. It’s also worth noting the fine print, which mentions that the free ticket is subject to online booking fees.

Current showtimes can be found on Cineplex’s website.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: Cineplex