Beware: Star Wars Jedi: Survivor spoilers have already been leaked online

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has been spoiled online just days before its official April 28th release.

This week, someone who seems to have been sold the Electronic Arts game early began posting spoilers on ResetEra, and they’ve since been shared elsewhere. The leaks have led EA to take to its official Star Wars account to ask people to not ruin the surprises for one another.

No spoilers! ✋ We’re beyond excited for everyone to experience #StarWarsJediSurvivor this week! We ask that you please be mindful of others and avoid posting or sharing spoilers. And remember, BD is watching! pic.twitter.com/yjvjwGYvO5 — EA Star Wars (@EAStarWars) April 24, 2023

The spoilers, which we won’t link to here, include information related to the game’s ending, characters, planets and more. Given that we’re still a few days away from release, it’s likely that spoilers will only continue to be shared more widely throughout the week, so tread lightly. If you’re on Twitter, you might want to mute words and hashtags like ‘#StarWarsJediSurvivor’ just to be safe.

Jedi: Survivor is Respawn’s sequel to its acclaimed 2019 action-adventure game, Jedi: Fallen Order and once again follows former Jedi Cal Kestis as he navigates an Empire-controlled galaxy. Notably, the game is one of the few to be developed exclusively for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and PC, which Respawn says it’s leveraging for better load times, larger areas and other technical benefits. The game also marks the end of EA’s 10-year exclusivity deal on Star Wars games, after which time publishers like Ubisoft will release their own titles set in a galaxy far, far away.

For now, though, Jedi: Survivor is set to be one of the biggest games of the year. It’s also kicking off a busy two-month period for game releases that includes fellow heavy-hitters like The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Diablo IV and Final Fantasy XVI. Read more on what the next couple of months has to offer here.

Image credit: EA

Via: IGN